Chennai, February 2: A 35-year-old dental student was arrested by the Greater Chennai police on Tuesday for allegedly spying on a woman tenant with a pen camera in Royapuram. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Acts. According to India Today, the woman, who lived with her family in a rented house owned by Abdul Samad, noticed a suspicious object near one of her windows on January 30. She found that it was a pen with a small camera in it and alerted her husband, who lodged a complaint at the Royapuram police station. Chennai Shocker: Woman Flashed, Minor Groped on Streets in Two Separate Incidents; Police Hunt for Perpetrators.

Dental Student Places Spy Camera at Woman's House

The police launched an investigation and found that the pen camera was placed by Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of the landlord, to secretly record the woman’s activities, including when she was changing clothes. The police seized the pen camera, a mobile phone and a laptop from the accused and produced him before a magistrate. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Accused Harboured Feelings for Victim

The police said that the accused was a final-year student of a dental college in the city and had been living in the same building as the woman for the past six months. He had allegedly developed a one-sided attraction for her and decided to spy on her with the pen camera. He had drilled a small hole in the window frame and inserted the pen camera through it. He used to monitor the recordings on his laptop and mobile phone. Chennai Shocker: Teacher Wakes Up Student Sleeping in Classroom Under Drugs Influence, Gets Punched in Face in Wimco Nagar.

The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. They are also examining the seized devices to check if the accused had shared or stored any of the recordings. The police have also informed the dental college authorities about the arrest of the student. The woman and her family have expressed shock and trauma over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.