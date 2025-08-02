Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren sustained a severe head injury following a fall in his bathroom early Saturday morning, August 2, at his residence. Immediately after the accident, Ramdas Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur for initial treatment, where doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain. Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari confirmed that due to the sudden deterioration of Soren’s health, arrangements were underway to airlift him to Delhi. Deoghar Road Accident: 18 Kanwariyas Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey Offers Condolences to Victims’ Families (See Pics and Video).

Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren Suffers Brain Injury, To Be Airlifted to Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)