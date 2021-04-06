New Delhi, April 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of the hilly regions in the north during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the next two days. "Heavy rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 7, 2021", the IMD said in its bulletin. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

The weather agency also said that isolated hailstorms also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 6 and 7. The IMD added that the change in the weather conditions were due to a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan & adjoining Jammu & Kashmir. The fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from April 6 onwards. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh till April 7. Meanwhile, dust storms, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on April 6.

