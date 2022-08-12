New Delhi, August 12: A well-marked low-pressure area over Saurashtra is likely to intensify into depression by Saturday night while tracking

west-northwestwards. After that, the system will not intensify further and will most likely remain stagnant off Saurashtra or move slightly westward away from the Indian coast before the first half of next week.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday night, a cyclonic circulation has been centred over the western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and the neighbourhood.

Furthermore, an east-west shear zone connects the above two disturbances. Under those systems' influence, heavy rainfall is likely over Central India and adjoining areas, mainly over Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan on Friday. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Bharmour in Chamba Struck by Cloudburst, Heavy Rain (Watch Video)

An off-shore trough running from Saurashtra to the Kerala coast is expected to produce widespread rain, mainly over the west coast of South Peninsular India in this period. Delhi: Water Levels of River Yamuna Rise After Heavy Rains, People Advised Caution

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal on Saturday and is expected to become more marked

by Friday night as tracking west-northwestwards, which will lead to renewed rainfall activity from Saturday onwards over Odisha and its adjoining area. The centre of the activity is likely to transition to the west, producing very heavy rainfall (≧115mm/day) over Odisha from Saturday to Sunday, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday, and East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday.

As for mercury levels, the maximum temperatures are forecast to be well below normal in Northwestern India and slightly lower than normal in Eastern India in this period, while near normal or slightly higher than normal in other areas in this period. Minimum temperatures will be somewhat higher than normal in the Himalayan region and some areas of South India while near normal in other areas.

