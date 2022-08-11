The water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi on Thursday rose close to the warning mark after heavy rains in the catchment areas of the river, officials said. "Water level is near warning zone. We've put up boats, and motorboats across the river to caution people. Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this, said Harish Kumar, Boat club in-charge.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Water levels of River Yamuna rise, people advised caution Water level is near warning zone. We've put up boats, motorboats across river to caution people. Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this: Harish Kumar, Boat club in-charge pic.twitter.com/BWx8TbDYfi — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)