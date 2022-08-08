Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast due to which there may be flash floods at many places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Sunday,

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said, “Already, heavy to very heavy rains have started in some parts of Odisha and Konkan region on Sunday. Under the influence of depression, rain will increase over Central India during next 3-4 days. “When there is very heavy rain, it is possible to fill the low-lying areas. We have issued a warning for flash floods in Odisha. Jharkhand Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Predicted by Weather Official Till August 10

He informed, 'The Central Water Commission will issue a warning for floods in the river. The local population should be prepared for heavy rains. Mohapatra said that there will be less rain in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal, as the pressure may move towards Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra Weather Update: 'Intense Spells of Rain Very Likely Over Raigad and Ratnagiri Districts During Next 3-4 Hours', Says IMD

The agency has issued a red alert in Telangana and Maharashtra for Monday. At the same time, orange alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in central and western India including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A red alert of extremely heavy rainfall of over 200 mm has been issued for some places in Odisha's Kalahandi and Rayagada districts till Monday morning, the Met office said, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through Jharsuguda.

Gangetic Bengal has suffered 46 per cent rainfall deficiency during this monsoon, from June 1 till date, according to the Met department.

In Bengal, very heavy rain is likely in the south Bengal districts on August 9 and 10.

