New Delhi, March 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), while giving relief to many people who were hit by the heat wave at the beginning of the year, has now said that there is a trend of decline in the maximum temperature across the country. Phalodi in western Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Heat wave conditions are being witnessed in many parts of the country along with severe heatwave conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan. Severe heatwave conditions were observed in different parts of Jammu division and West Madhya Pradesh. Cyclone Asani: Indian Coast Gaurd Warns Mariners, Fishermen in Bay of Bengal Not to Venture into Sea

The IMD bulletin said that the reported maximum temperatures indicate a declining trend across the country. This trend is likely to reduce heat wave conditions in most of the affected areas from Sunday." is likely to. Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains Lash Nicobar Islands During Past 24 Hours; NDRF Teams Deployed

For almost a week, heat wave conditions and severe heat wave conditions have persisted in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha. Earlier in the week, the maximum temperatures in the Himalayan states and foothills were also above normal. The IMD further said that under the influence of a Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms/lightning accompanied with isolated rain/snowfall at isolated places over the Western Himalayan region on Sunday and Monday.

Light rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka during the next five days. Light rain may occur over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till March 22 and Telangana on Sunday. The IMD said that there is a possibility of light to moderate scattered rain in Northeast India from March 21.

