Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft on the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south of the Andaman Sea are relaying weather warnings to all mariners and fishermen at sea.

Earlier on Saturday, with the year's first cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration issued an advisory for fishermen appealing to them not to venture into the sea during the period of the cyclone from March 19-22.

"Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into sea during the period of Cyclone Asani," the Andaman and Nicobar Administration had tweeted on Saturday morning.

The weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will become well-marked by March 20 morning and turn into a cyclonic storm on March 21. It will then move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22.

"LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal become WML on March 19 along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. To move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22," the national weather forecasting agency tweeted on March 17.

In view of the forecast, the Islands Administration has activated emergency control rooms. Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain on Friday reviewed the Union Territory-level preparations to face Cyclone Asani. All officers were directed to take every effort to ensure the safety of all citizens. (ANI)

