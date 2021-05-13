A Low-Pressure Area lies over Lakshadweep Area & Adjoining southeast Arabian sea. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels, It is very likely to become a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over Lakshadweep area by 14th morning, concentrate into a Depression over the same region by 15th morning and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat & adjoining Pakistan coasts.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around 18th May evening. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Lakshadweep during 13-16 with isolated extremely heavy falls on 13 and 14. Cyclone Tauktae: IMD Issues Cyclonic Storm Warning, Predicts Heavy Rainfall in South Konkan, Goa.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala during 13 to 16 with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places on 14 & 15; with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Tamilnadu very likely on 14, heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 15 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 16.

Heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & Ghat areas of south Interior Karnataka on 13; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 14, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 15, heavy to very heavy fall at a few places on 16 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 17; heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Konkan & Goa 15andheavytoveryheavyfalls at a few paces on 16 & 17 May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).