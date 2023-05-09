New Delhi, May 9: The weather has become quite unpredictable these days, with extreme heat on some days followed by intense rain showers. It thus becomes difficult to gauge what the weather conditions would be like on a certain day. Travelling can be a hassle if the bright sunny day turns into a sudden downpour of rain. With cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal, it is expected to rain in certain regions. So here, we bring you a weather update for May 9 in major metropolitan cities of India. Cyclone Mocha Key Points To Know: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Parts of East India As Cyclonic Formation Could Intensify Into Storm!

Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update:

The minimum temperature in Mumbai today is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 31 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted. Delhi Weather Today: Minimum Temperature of 20.7 Deg Celsius Recorded in National Capital, Likely to Experience Strong Winds During Day; AQI in 'Moderate' Category.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Update:

The minimum temperature in Bangalore or Bengaluru today is likely to stay between 22 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature might reach 33 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of heavy rains towards the end of the day.

Delhi Weather Forecast and Update:

The minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 39 degrees Celsius. There could be partly cloudy skies with little drizzle in some areas.

Chennai Weather Forecast and Update:

Chennai weather will mostly be sunny and dry with the minimum temperature to be around 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata Weather Forecast and Update:

The maximum and minimum temperatures today are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast mentions partly cloudy skies over the city as a result of Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal. There are slim chances of rainfall in the capital city.

These are the weather conditions prevailing in the top metropolitan cities of India. With the intensifying of cyclone Mocha, there could be rain in scattered areas across the Bay of Bengal. While in the next few days, the temperatures are expected to surge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).