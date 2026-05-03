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Kolkata, May 3: The police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with firing at the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Noapara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. On Saturday night, two rounds of shots were fired at the house of BJP leader Kundan Singh in Noapara. The BJP alleged that Trinamool-affiliated miscreants were involved in the incident.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also been circulated. Following the incident, the police arrested two people. According to the police, the CCTV footage showed that two people came riding a motorbike on Saturday night. The bike stopped in front of Kundan's house. The pillion rider got off and fired several shots at the house. After that, the two rode away on the bike. Tension has spread in the area since Saturday night over the incident. West Bengal Election 2026 Result Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Who Will Win, TMC or BJP?.

Kundan, general secretary of the BJP's Barrackpore organisational district, claimed, "I don't know why they fired at me. I was able to identify the miscreants by looking at the CCTV. They are Trinamool-affiliated miscreants. Their pictures are with many Trinamool leaders.'' BJP candidate from Noapara, Arjun Singh, also made the same allegation by showing the CCTV footage. Police reached the spot after receiving the news of the shooting. According to police, the two accused were identified after examining the CCTV footage.

A young man named Akash Chaudhary was driving the bike, and Amandeep Chaudhary was the pillion rider. The police arrested both of them. They were produced in court on Sunday, and the police sought their custody. The firearm used in the shooting has been recovered. The investigators were checking whether the seized gun was used to fire the bullets or not. Why Axis My India Will Not Release West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026?.

The BJP alleged that Trinamool has been trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the area before the counting of votes on Monday. The BJP claimed that the attackers are linked to the Trinamool candidate from Noapara, Trinankur Bhattacharya. However, Trinamool has dismissed the BJP's allegations and claimed that it has no connection with the miscreants. Trinamool candidate from Jagatdal Assembly constituency Somamnath Shyam said that the BJP itself planned this attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).