Job Portal 'Karma Bhumi' Launched by Mamata Banerjee For IT Professionals Who Returned to West Bengal Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Here's How to Find Jobs on karmabhumi.nltr.org

Kolkata, June 9: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday launched a web portal named for information technology professionals who returned to the state and looking for a job due to COVID 19. The state government named the web portal as 'Karma Bhumi' and asked the IT professional to connect to IT companies of Bengal through http://karmabhumi.nltr.org.

Informing about the latest development, CM Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, "On behalf of GoWB, we launched Karma Bhumi, web portal for IT professionals, returned & looking for job change due to COVID 19. Connect now to IT companies of Bengal through http://karmabhumi.nltr.org My best wishes to everyone." Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 30, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee.

Here's How to Register for Karma Bhumi:

Step 1: Open https://karmabhumi.nltr.org/ on your browser.

Step 2: Click on the I accept button.

Step 3: Fill in the 'Disclaimer' form.

Step 4: Fill in the Mobile OTP.

Step 5: Fill the personal details and click submit button.

Meanwhile, according to the 'Employment Outlook Survey' by global staffing firm ManpowerGroup, hiring intentions in India for the July-September quarter of this year are the weakest since 2005. The survey found out that just five per cent of employers in the country are anticipating an increase in payrolls in Q3. The survey also said that mining and construction, finance, insurance and real estate sectors are most likely to lead the job market in the coming months.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 30. This development comes at a time when the Centre has issued Unlock 1 guidelines to restart economic activities. This step has been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has so far reported 8,613 COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 4743 are active while 3,465 individuals have recovered. Till now, 405 people have also died due to the infection.