Kolkata, June 26: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed an order by a single-judge bench directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against a block development officer of tampering with the nomination documents of two candidates for the forthcoming West Bengal panchayat elections.

On June 21, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed the CBI enquiry against the block development officer of Uluberia in Howrah district, based on the petitions by two candidates, namely Kashmira Bibi and Omja Bibi, who accused the official concerned of tempering with their nomination documents. HC on Social Media Tagging: Calcutta High Court Says No Fault of Person Tagged in Controversial Social Media Post, Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Teacher.

Giving the direction, Justice Sinha observed that since the allegations are against a state government official, it will not be wise for a state investigation agency to probe the matter and hence, the charge of the probe is handed over to the CBI. She also directed the CBI to submit a detailed report on this count to her court by July 7, which is just a day ahead of the rural civic body polls. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe Against Block Development Officer for Tampering With Nomination Documents of Candidates.

On June 22, the state government challenged the order before the division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy, which heard the matter in detail on June 23 but reserved the order on that day. Finally, on Monday, the division bench dismissed the single- judge bench order for the CBI probe and instead directed the state police to initiate a probe against the accused BDO.

