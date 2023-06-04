The Calcutta High Court has dismissed criminal charges against a school teacher accused of promoting communal hatred and violence through comments made on Facebook. The court's verdict stated that merely being tagged in comments on social media by another individual does not automatically impose any legal liability or responsibility on the person who was tagged, reported Live Law. HC on Rape Victim Girl’s Kundali: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court Order Seeking Victim’s Horoscope To Ascertain ‘Mangalik’ Status.

HC on Social Media Tagging:

