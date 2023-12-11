West Bengal Road Accident: Three, Including Two Women Killed in SUV-Dumper Collision on Kalyani Expressway in North 24 Parganas

Three persons, including two women, were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

News IANS| Dec 11, 2023 04:09 PM IST
A+
A-
West Bengal Road Accident: Three, Including Two Women Killed in SUV-Dumper Collision on Kalyani Expressway in North 24 Parganas
Representational Image (File Photo)

Kolkata, December 11: Three persons, including two women, were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday. Six other persons were severely injured in the accident. The injured persons were shifted to Kolkata and currently are undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital. Kolkata Road Accident Video: Speeding Bus Crashes Into SUV After Jumping Red Light at College Junction in Salt Lake Sector 5, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces

According to the district police officers, the accident happened on Monday morning when the speeding SUV had a head-on collision with a dumper coming from the opposite direction. Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video)

The driver of the SUV died and two other women passengers also died on the spot. The cops of the local Rahara Police Station recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The police also arranged for the shifting of the injured passengers in the SUV to the hospital in Kolkata. The police suspect that in probability the driver of the SUV had fallen asleep while driving which led to the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Close
Search

West Bengal Road Accident: Three, Including Two Women Killed in SUV-Dumper Collision on Kalyani Expressway in North 24 Parganas

Three persons, including two women, were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

News IANS| Dec 11, 2023 04:09 PM IST
A+
A-
West Bengal Road Accident: Three, Including Two Women Killed in SUV-Dumper Collision on Kalyani Expressway in North 24 Parganas
Representational Image (File Photo)

Kolkata, December 11: Three persons, including two women, were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday. Six other persons were severely injured in the accident. The injured persons were shifted to Kolkata and currently are undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital. Kolkata Road Accident Video: Speeding Bus Crashes Into SUV After Jumping Red Light at College Junction in Salt Lake Sector 5, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces

According to the district police officers, the accident happened on Monday morning when the speeding SUV had a head-on collision with a dumper coming from the opposite direction. Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video)

The driver of the SUV died and two other women passengers also died on the spot. The cops of the local Rahara Police Station recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The police also arranged for the shifting of the injured passengers in the SUV to the hospital in Kolkata. The police suspect that in probability the driver of the SUV had fallen asleep while driving which led to the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Accident Kalyani Expressway North 24 Parganas road accident SUV Accident SUV Dumper Collision West Bengal accident West Bengal Road Accident
You might also like
Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
News

Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
News

Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
Tags:
Accident Kalyani Expressway North 24 Parganas road accident SUV Accident SUV Dumper Collision West Bengal accident West Bengal Road Accident
You might also like
Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
News

Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
News

Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge on Zojila Pass (Watch Video)
News

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge on Zojila Pass (Watch Video)
Karnataka Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Accident After Collision Between Vehicle and Truck in Raichur
News

Karnataka Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Accident After Collision Between Vehicle and Truck in Raichur
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" alt="Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge on Zojila Pass (Watch Video)">
News

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge on Zojila Pass (Watch Video)
Karnataka Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Accident After Collision Between Vehicle and Truck in Raichur
News

Karnataka Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Accident After Collision Between Vehicle and Truck in Raichur
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Girona
100K+ searches
Article 370
50K+ searches
AIBE 18 Answer Key
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Google Year in Search 2023: Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Baldur's Gate 3 Among 10 Most Searched Games This Year - See Full List

  • Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Pee-Gate’: US Presidential Candidate's Hot Mic Moment During X Spaces Event With Elon Musk Goes Viral

  • West Bengal Road Accident: Three, Including Two Women Killed in SUV-Dumper Collision on Kalyani Expressway in North 24 Parganas

  • Google Year in Search 2023: The Last of Us, Wednesday, One Piece, That 90s Show, Shadow and Bone - Check Top 10 Most Searched Shows Globally - See Full List

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs Girona
    100K+ searches
    Article 370
    50K+ searches
    AIBE 18 Answer Key
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot