Kolkata, August 7: A shocking incident has come to the light from the city where a newly-wed 26-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood in an apartment complex in Baguiati on Friday night. The woman, identified as Titas Nandy, married Kaustav Sarkar a month ago, reported TOI.

Reportedly, the couple was in a relationship for over 6 months, after which, they had a registered marriage a month ago. However, their marriage turned sour when they started having regular altercations over Nandy's pregnancy since Sarkar claimed he was not the father. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard a loud noise and came outside only to see Nandy lying outside. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 30-Year-Old Wife Over Extramarital Affair in Rohini.

As per the reports, she was taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. The family members filed a complaint against Sarkar alleging that he pushed Nandy off the balcony. The cops registered a murder case against Sarkar who works as a doctor and produced him before the court on Saturday. The court remanded him in police custody for four days.

