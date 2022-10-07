Kolkata, October 7: A shocking incident rocked the Rajarhat locality on Wednesday as a child died in a freak accident. As per the report published by the Times of India, a six-year-old boy was killed as he got on an e-rikshaw parked on the premises and revved the vehicle. However, the rickshaw hit the wall, killing the child. West Bengal: 7 Killed, Several Missing on Dussehra After Flash Flood in Mal River During Durga Idol Immersion in Jalpaiguri (Watch Video).

As per the reports, the family members were busy in a ritual at their house during the Durga Puja ahead of the immersion of idol on Dashami. The windshield broke due to the impact of the accident and a glass shard pierced through the child's Jugular vein, which caused massive blood loss. The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. MP School Van Accident: One Child Killed After School Bus With 40 Children Onboard Rolls Down in Sagar (Watch Video).

The deceased boy was identified as Ajitesh Poddar, a KG II student. “The puja had just ended and the priests had called an e-rickshaw to carry home some of their puja things. The vehicle was parked near the pandal when I saw Ajitesh hop on the rickshaw and within moments it started rolling. I ran to stop the vehicle but it hit the wall before I could stop it," Ajitesh's uncle told the media outlet. Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death has been registered. Cops said that no complaint has been filed by the deceased's family into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).