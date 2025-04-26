Located on the island of Andaman and Nicobar, "Indira Point" is known as the southernmost point of the Indian territory. It is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo credits: Google Maps)

Mumbai, April 26: What is the southernmost point of India? People across the country and Indians across the world will be wondering what the answer is to today's Google Search Googly! Do you know that the southernmost point of India is known as Indira Point? Notably, Indira Point has been named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. "Indira Point" or the Southernmost point of India is located on the Greater Nicobar Island of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In today's article, we take a look at the answer to the question: What is the southernmost point of India? Scroll below to know more about it.

What is Googlies on Google?

Before knowing more about the "Indira Point", also known as the southernmost point of India, we shall know what googlies on Google are. Googlies on Google is a fun and interactive campaign organised by search engine giant Google, which offers cricket fans a chance to not only remain engaged on its homepage but also learn interesting information about the game. Under the "Google Search Googly" campaign, Google will ask readers 50 questions based on cricket. Who Is the First Indian To Score 100 in All International Cricket Formats? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

How in the game of cricket, a "googly" turns the other way, the same way "Googlies on Google" will have questions appearing below the search bar on the website. While the answer to the question may be obvious, it will also include information and details that many people are not aware of.

What Is the Southernmost Point of India?

While many might think that the answer to the question 'What is the southernmost point of India?' is Kanyakumari or another place in southern India, that is not true. Located on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Indira Point is known as the southernmost point of Indian territory. Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Indira Point was previously known as "Pygmalion Point" and "Parsons Point". However, its name was changed to Indira Point after Rajiv Gandhi's visit during the mid-1980s. Why Do Jeans Have a Small Pocket? From Origins to Modern Usage, Today’s Google Search Googly Unlocks the Hidden Purpose of Those Tiny Pockets.

According to Byjus, Indira Point, or the Southernmost point of India, was submerged after the 2004 Tsunami. According to the 2011 census, Indira Point has only four households remaining. It is worth noting that the Ghuar Mota in Gujarat's Kutch region is the Westernmost point of India, whereas the Northernmost point of the country is the Indira Col, which lies in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the Easternmost point of the Indian territory is Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.

