Mumbai, March 8: Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of International Women's Day today, March 8. In her letter, Rohini Khadse urged President Droupadi Murmu to grant immunity to women from punishment for committing one murder in view of atrocities against them. Khadse also said that women want to kill the tendency of oppressive mentality, rapist mindset and inactive law and order situation.

In her letter, the NCP (SP) leader told President Droupadi Murmu that crime against women was rising while citing the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai. "We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder," Khadse's letter stated. She also cited a survey report and said that India was the most unsafe country for women. ‘Allow Women Immunity To Commit One Murder’, NCP (SP) Women’s Wing President Rohini Khadse Writes Letter to President Droupadi Murmu on International Women’s Day 2025.

Rohini Khadse's Letter Goes Viral

She further stated that crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were being committed against women. "We hope that you will consider our demand and accept it. We will consider this as your gift to us on International Women's Day," Khadse said while ending her letter. While Rohini Khadse's letter to President Droupadi Murmu is going viral, let's learn more about the NCP(SP) leader.

Who Is Rohini Khadse Khewalkar?

A leader of the National Congress Party-led by Sharad Pawar, Rohini Khadse-Khewalkar heads the party's women's wing. The 42-year-old politician is also the director of the Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank. Did you know Rohini Khadse Khewalkar is the daughter of Eknath Khadse, a leader of NCP who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October 2020. International Women’s Day 2025: Anjlee Agarwal Advocates Inclusive Mobility, Accessibility on PM Narendra Modi’s Social Media Accounts (Watch Video).

The NCP (SP) leader is also an advocate who has done her B.Com and LLB from Mumbai University and LLM from Pune University. She is married to Pranjal Khewalkar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).