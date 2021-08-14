It takes a lot of effort to bring creativity to life. When we say creativity, one can find it in abundance in the entertainment industry. Agree or not, the industry has become an ultimate platform where music is the dominating force. One of the successful entrepreneurs, Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar has discovered his love for music and he will be seen donning a producer’s hat for his debut music video titled ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’.

This romantic number also sees the birth of his record label and production house named Samar Productions. Crooned by Gajendra Verma, the song features actress Mannara Chopra opposite him. Released on August 6, 2021, Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar is overwhelmed with the response he has been receiving for his debut project. Sharing his excitement about the love song, the entrepreneur turned producer revealed that he felt an instant connection when he heard the song for the first time.

Moreover, under this newly launched production house, Pranjal Khewalkar wants to give the deserving talents a podium to showcase their potential to the world. “Samar Productions has begun its journey with the music video, and we are here to bring a variety of high-end content shows and music for the audience”, stated the producer.

Along with his unmatchable passion for music and movies, the entrepreneur is also promoting health and fitness extensively. He runs a yoga institute through which he has led international research and is spreading the word about staying fit. Managing several businesses into real estate, construction, and land development, Dr. Pranjal has his successful run in the sugar industry, power industry, and the event management business.

Additionally, a majority of the revenue generated by Dr. Khewalkar’s business goes into his NGO named Samvedna. The multi-faceted personality with his works spread across different verticals is unarguably setting a benchmark in almost all the industries he is associated with. And now after establishing a production house of his own, we are sure that the producer will give some soothing melodies to the audience.