New Delhi, January 10: A map of India on the official website of global health regulator, World Health Organisation has attracted criticism as it depicts the newly formed territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been depicted with a colour different from the one used to mark the rest of India. The map has been displayed on WHO's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dash board. Pakistan Includes Indian Territories in New Political Map, India Calls It an Exercise in 'Political Absurdity.'

In the map, while the entire nation has been depicted through navy blue colour, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are shown with grey colour. The disputed border area of Aksai Chin is demarcated with grey with blue stripes, the same shade as that of China. Clarifying its stand on the issue, the WHO has said that it follows the United Nation guidelines and practice regarding maps. Wikipedia Asked by Centre to Remove Map Showing Aksai Chin As Part of China.

It is interesting to note that Indian Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is serving as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board. He was appointed to the position last year and his term end in May this year. However, Vardhan will continue to remain a member of executive board till 2023.

