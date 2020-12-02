New Delhi, December 2: The Centre of Wednesday issued asked Wikipedia, the most popular repositories of information online, to delete a map that shows Aksai Chin as a part of China. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote a strong-worded letter to Wikipedia over the issue. The ministry issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link from their platform that has shown the wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir. Govt Issues Notice to Twitter for Showing Leh as Part of J&K Instead of UT of Ladakh.

According to reports, the controversial Wikipedia page having an incorrect map is based on Bhutan-India relations. The secretary further adds that it violates the territorial integrity of the country, and it is well within the power of the ministry under section 69A to order it to be taken down," reported Hindustan Times quoting one of the officials. Kunal Kamra Case: Twitter Asked by Parliamentary Panel Why It Allowed Comedian's Tweets Against CJI to Stay.

Last month, the Central government also issued to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the union territory of Ladakh. Twitter had earlier also shown Leh as part of China, following which the IT secretary had written a stern letter to the company's CEO Jack Dorsey.

The microblogging site later apologised to a parliamentary panel in a letter, stating that it would fix the issue of geo-tagging Ladakh as part of China by the end of November and Ladakh would be added as a region administered by India as a union territory.

