After months of speculation, film and television actress Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur finally confirmed their relationship. The Mitron actress took to social media to share a series of pictures with Gaurav, giving fans the good news they have been waiting for. Kritika and Gaurav have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, with their joint public appearances fueling the speculations. Did Kritika Kamra CONFIRM Her Relationship With Gaurav Kapur? Actress Shares Adorable Photos From Their Breakfast Date on Instagram (View Post).

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Confirm Romance With Cosy Breakfast Date Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (December 10), Kritika Kamra shared a carousel of pictures of her enjoying a quiet breakfast with her rumoured boyfriend Gaurav Kapur. The pictures showed them taking adorable selfies together and sharing cute candid moments. The caption of the post read, "Breakfast with", which is a reference to Kapur's popular show Breakfast With Champions.

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement and congratulatory messages expressing their love for the couple. A user wrote, "Are you guys dating? OMG". Another commented, "Soft launch 101"

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Confirm Romance With Adorable Breakfast Date Snaps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

Is Gaurav Kapur Still Married to Kirat Bhattal?

As Kritika Kamra's latest Instagram post continues to break the internet, fans are now curious to know if Gaurav Kapur is still with his wife Kirat Bhattal. Gaurav and Kirat got married in 2014 and were together for 7 years before getting separated in 2021. According to Bollywood Shaadis, their divorce was “amicable”. However, the exact reason behind their split remains unaddressed.

Who is Kirat Bhattal?

Kirat Bhattal was born in Monrovia, Liberia. After completing her education from Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh, she pursued acting and was seen in several South Indian films, including Dongodi Pelli, Vattaram, Durai and Naa Style Veru. In 2014, she got married to Gaurav Kapu, who was a known face in sports and television. Talking about her social media presence, Kirat Bhattal has an Instagram account with nearly 1,000 followers, but it remains private.

Gaurav Kapur’s Instagram Post from 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkaps)

On the other hand, Kritika Kamra was rumoured to be in a relationship with television actor and reality TV star Karan Kundrra. After her breakup with him, Kamra was also rumoured to be dating her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra To Get Married in 2026? Actress Reveals Why Her Mother Stopped Them From Tying the Knot in 2021 Right After ‘Bigg Boss 15’ (Watch Video).

More about Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra started her acting career with popular TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Reporters and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She also appeared in web shows like Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan and Bheed. Kapur, on the other hand, is known for hosting cricket chat show Breakfast With Champions and Extra Inning sessions during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).