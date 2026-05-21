Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Terror Mastermind Shot Dead in PoK

Hamza Burhan, a top commander of the banned terror outfit Al-Badr and one of the alleged masterminds behind the deadly 2019 Pulwama terror attack, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The incident took place in Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to security sources. Burhan, who reportedly posed as a teacher while residing in Pakistan, sustained multiple bullet injuries in the targeted attack, after which the assailants immediately fled the scene.

The Incident in Muzaffarabad

According to initial reports, the ambush was carried out by unknown armed men who targeted Burhan in Muzaffarabad. Security officials confirmed that Burhan died following the multi-bullet assault. Local authorities have not yet identified the attackers, and no group has claimed responsibility for the targeted killing. The incident follows a pattern of recent unexplained hits on high-profile figures associated with anti-India terror outfits operating out of Pakistan. Hamza Burhan Killed: Unknown Gunmen Eliminate Pulwama Attack Mastermind in PoK.

Who Was Hamza Burhan?

Born as Arjumand Gulzar Dar in the Kharbatpora area of Ratnipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Burhan was also known within terror networks by the alias "Doctor." Intelligence records indicate that he left Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistan in 2017, using the pretext of pursuing higher education. Once across the border, he joined the ranks of Al-Badr, a Pakistan-based terrorist group designated under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He progressively rose through the hierarchy to become a top operational commander. In 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs officially designated Burhan as a terrorist, citing his extensive involvement in cross-border operations and terror-related activities.

Connection to the Pulwama Attack

Indian intelligence agencies had flagged Burhan as a key conspirator and mastermind behind the February 14, 2019 Pulwama terror strike. In that attack, an explosive-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The massive blast resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel, marking it the deadliest strike on Indian security forces in Kashmir since 1989. Bilal Arif Salafi Killed: LeT Commander Shot and Stabbed to Death by Unknown Gunmen in Muridke; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed operational responsibility at the time, subsequent investigations by Indian agencies identified 19 key accused individuals who facilitated the logistics, planning, and execution of the bombing, including cross-border coordinators like Burhan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).