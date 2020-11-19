New Delhi, November 19: Social media giant Twitter was on Thursday asked by a parliamentary panel in India to explain why it allowed comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial tweets against the Supreme Court to stay on the microblogging site. The questioning comes a day after Twitter issued an apology to the Indian government for mistakenly referring to "China as a part of Ladakh".

Reports today claimed that a joint committee of Parliament for Data Protection asked Twitter why no action was taken against the tweets of Kamra, which allegedly brought disrepute towards the institution of judiciary, and the Chief Justice of India. Kamra to Face Contempt of Court Case, Attorney General KK Venugopal Gives Consent.

The social media giant is expected to issue a reply within the next few days. The tweets by Kamra, posted earlier this month, apparently took shots at the judiciary for granting bail to journalist Arnab Goswami who was arrested in an abetment to suicide case.

Update by ANI

A joint committee of Parliament for Data Protection asks Twitter why it has not taken action against the tweets by comedian Kunal Kamra (in file pic) about the Chief Justice of India pic.twitter.com/2JOdKAOAzr — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Complaints against Kamra, for his tweet allegedly attributing motives to the Supreme Court and CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, was submitted to Attorney General KK Venugopal earlier this month.

On November 12, the Attorney General issued his clearance to initiate contempt case against Kamra. The comedian, in a statement issued to the press, said he would neither apologise to retract his controversial remarks against the top court.

