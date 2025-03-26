Mumbai, March 26: Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly slapped an employee of a leading supermarket store in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), they said. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

MNS Workers Slap Supermarket Employee for Not Speaking in Marathi

After the MNS came to know about the employee's comments, a group of workers led by the party's Versova unit president Sandesh Desai went to the store and allegedly slapped the staffer. A video of the slapping incident has also surfaced on social media platforms. The store staffer later apologised for his behaviour, officials added.