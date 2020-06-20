New Delhi, June 20: The government on Saturday issued a statement on yesterday's all-party meeting over the India-China face-off, clarifying that it will not allow any unilateral change of the Line of Actual Contro (LAC). It also made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that "no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone" was in the context of the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces that took place at the Galwan Valley on June 15. PM Has Surrendered Indian Territory to Chinese Aggression: Rahul Gandhi.

"The APM was also informed that this time, Chinese forces have come in much larger strength to the LAC and that the Indian response is commensurate. As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions," read a statement by Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Soldiers of Bihar Regiment Martyred at Galwan Valley, Says 'Everyone is Proud of Bihar Regiment's Valour'.

"The focus of the PM’s remarks in the APM discussions were the events of 15 June at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel," the PMO stated, adding that PM Modi's remarks were being misinterpreted. The statement came a day after PM Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that "no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone."

Reacting to PM Modi's statement, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi sought to know from the government where 20 Indian soldiers were killed and whether it was Chinese land. He tweeted: "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?" At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

"The Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces," the government said. "At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it is unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale," it added.

Making a veiled attack on the Congress party, the government stated: "What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India. This Government is strongly and resolutely committed to that. Insofar as there is some illegal occupation, the APM was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware. It was also made clear that this Government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC."

