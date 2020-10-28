New Delhi, October 28: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the suspension order. Yogesh Tyagi was suspended amid controversy over appointments. Last week, the Union Education Ministry had asked the President to allow inquiry against Tyagi after a dispute erupted over two appointments to the university.

The President allow inquiry against the vice-chancellor on Tuesday night. The order stated that President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU) placed the Vice-Chancellor under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him. DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Released: Delhi University Announces Third List for Its Ongoing Admission Process.

President's Order:

President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU) places Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect and orders enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him. pic.twitter.com/Nj9GltxKc9 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Tyagi will remain suspended till the inquiry is completed. The ministry questioned the delay in filling up teaching post in time. According to reports, Professor PC Joshi will take over as Vice-Chancellor of the university. Reportedly, Tyagi was admitted to AIIMS in July this year, and since then he has not attended the office.

A controversy erupted last week when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC on Thursday and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.

Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday.

