Comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by Mumbai Police to appear on March 31 over a parody targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as reported by NDTV. Kamra had requested an extension until April 2, citing a “threat to life,” but the police denied his plea and asked him to appear by 11 AM on March 31. The controversy stems from Kamra’s satirical content, which has frequently drawn political scrutiny. Kunal Kamra stoked a massive row with his "traitor" joke on Eknath Shinde, prompting the Mumbai Police to file a case against him. Kunal Kamra’s ‘Naya Bharat’ Video on Eknath Shinde Controversy: Mumbai Police Issue Second Summons to Stand-Up Comedian.

Kunal Kamra Summoned by Mumbai Police

#BREAKING: Mumbai's Khar Police has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra to appear on March 31 for questioning regarding his 'Gaddar' remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. He requested time until April 2, but the police denied it, insisting on his presence by 11 AM on… pic.twitter.com/TOyLImRkSN — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2025

