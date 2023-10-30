Bengaluru, October 30: In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a cook with the Border Security Force (BSF) and a YouTuber were reportedly killed after their two-wheelers collided in Yelahanka. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday night, October 28, after their bikes collided in Bengaluru's Yelahanka.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar N, a head cook with BSF and Girish alias Gini, a YouTuber. As per a report in the Times of India, the accident took place on the night of Saturday when Girish and Sudhakar's bikes collided with each other. Police officials said Sudhakar was on his way home while Girish was heading to Bagalur with his friend when the accident took place. Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

YouTuber's Bike Collides with BSF Cook's Scooter

The accident took place at around 10.30 pm when Girish's bike collided with Sudhakar's scooter. The BSF cook was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead". On the other hand, Girish, who was admitted to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries. It must be noted that Girish used to run a YouTube channel where he used to provide safe driving tips and promote road safety.

YouTuber Girish alias Gini, whose friend was riding a pillion with him, sustained severe injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. After the incident, an officer said that Girish was riding his bike in a rash and negligent manner. At the time of the accident, the trio were wearing helmets. Karnataka Road Accident: One Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Yelahanka traffic police have taken up the accident case. The cops are waiting for medical reports to ascertain if any of the trio was under the influence of alcohol.

