In a shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, a biker was allegedly hit by a speeding car in Whitefield. Twitter user Amit Kumar took to the microblogging site to reveal the incident. In his post, Kumar said that he and his friend met with an accident while coming from Whitefield. "Me & my friend coming by bike at around 30km/hr speed. A car came at high speed and hit us from back side and we fallen down on road," Kumar said in his post. Kumar also shared CCTV footage of the incident and pictures where he and his friend can be seen with injuries they sustained after the hit-and-run incident. As per Kumar's post, the accident took place on March 11 in front of Neeladri Deo Bliss apartment located on Nallurahalli Main road in Whitefield. He also said that they were dragged along with the bike to some distance which resulted in heavy injury to him and his friend. The bike was also damaged in the incident. He asked police authorities to take action. Following this, the traffic police sprung into action and asked him to connect with them. Bengaluru: Woman Arrested for Mowing Down Bike Rider, Says Pressed Accelerator Instead of Brake (Watch Video).

@wftrps @DCPTrEastBCP @acpeasttraffic @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic @hitandrun Kindly help me.. We had an accident while coming from Whitefield. Me & my friend coming by bike at around 30km/hr speed. A car came at high speed and hit us from back side and we fallen down on road — Amit Kumar (@amit_cs_eng) March 15, 2023

@wftrps @DCPTrEastBCP @acpeasttraffic @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic @hitandrun Plz take actions accordingly and we want recovery of damages that they did to us and my bike. Plz investigate further to get vehicle & driver details and reach out to me for any further information. — Amit Kumar (@amit_cs_eng) March 15, 2023

We went same day to Whitefield traffic police station to register the complaint but they asked for vehicle no. But we don't have that. So please investigate further to get the vehicle no. — Amit Kumar (@amit_cs_eng) March 15, 2023

