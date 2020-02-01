AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Advises Protest Organisers to 'Use Their Calm', Warns Protesters Against Falling For 'BJP's Agenda of Gaining Profit by Violence'

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh appealed to everyone protesting against policies of the central government and the anti-CAA protesters to use their "calm and intelligence" and warned protesters against falling into "BJP's agenda". The Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP was profiting from any toward incident reported during the protests. Singh also said that any violence during the protests will only help the ruling dispensation and weaken the protests. Shaheen Bagh Protests Causing Delhi Discomfort, Contends CM Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Stalemate.

Talking about the recent Gateway protests called off in Mumbai, Singh said that, "Today many protestors took back their protests in Mumbai. I believe that right now organisers of protests should use their calm&intelligence, so BJP's agenda of gaining profit by violence does not take place. You all should rethink about your protests." Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at Amit Shah Over Firing Incident at Anti-CAA Protest Site, Says 'Keep Politics Aside, Focus on Improving Security Situation in Delhi'.

Read the ANI Tweet Below

Besides the comment on protesters, Singh made a serious allegation on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was planning to carry out something "disruptive and destructive" on February 2 to postpone the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He also requested that the EC take his charges seriously and take action in the matter.