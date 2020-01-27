Shaheen Bagh Protests Causing Delhi Discomfort, Contends CM Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Stalemate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Shaheen Bagh protests and urged the BJP to find a solution to the issue by talking to protesters. The Delhi Chief Minister said that "people are facing problems due to the closed road in Shaheen Bagh." Kejriwal asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party did not want to open the way and alleged that it was doing dirty politics. The Shaheen Bagh protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (Act) have now spanned over 40 days as protesters continue to raise voice against the contentious act. Delhi HC Asks Police to Look Into Closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch.

Kejriwal added in his tweet that, "BJP leaders should immediately go and talk to Shaheen Bagh and open the way." Due to the unavailability of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, the traffic load has shifted to Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. Lohri Celebrations at Shaheen Bagh: Anti-CAA Protesters Celebrate Punjabi Festival at Protest Site, Watch Video.

Read Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet Below

शाहीन बाग़ में बंद रास्ते की वजह से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। भाजपा नहीं चाहती कि रास्ते खुलें। भाजपा गंदी राजनीति कर रही है। भाजपा के नेताओं को तुरंत शाहीन बाग़ जाकर बात करनी चाहिए और रास्ता खुलवाना चाहिए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2020

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road is barricaded since December 15, 2019, in view of the massive assembly of anti-CAA protesters, comprising of women. The matter reached the Delhi High Court this week, where a petition which sought the evacuation of demonstrators from the arterial stretch, was taken up.

The Delhi High Court bench, led by Chief Justice DN Patel, ruled that a judicial order cannot be issued to remove the protesters from the site of agitation. The bench, however, asked the police to look for alternative measures, including dialogue with the agitators, to resolve the traffic woes being faced by the locals. Following the court order, the police had issued a statement confirming that force would not be used to remove the protesters from Shaheen Bagh.