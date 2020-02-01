Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at Amit Shah Over Firing Incident at Anti-CAA Protest Site, Says 'Keep Politics Aside, Focus on Improving Security Situation in Delhi'

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi February 1: Incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lashed out the Centre over Shaheen Bagh firing incident. Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal questioned the prevailing law and order situation in Delhi. He said that the Central government should keep politics aside and must focus on improving security situation in Delhi. Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'.

In a tweet, the Delhi CM, said, “Amit Shah ji, what have you turned Delhi to? Bullets are being fired in broad daylight. Law and order situation is destroyed openly. Elections will keep come and go, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to the law and order situation.”

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

Earlier in the day, the shooting incident was reported at Shaheen Bagh. A man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, fired bullets at Shaheen Bagh area where people are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police took Gujjar into custody. The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: Armed Man Brandishes Pistol at Protest Site (Watch Video).

Firing at Shaheen Bagh took place days after a man identified as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at students protesting against the CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university. Earlier on January 29 also, a man entered Shaheen Bagh protest site and brandished a licensed pistol. He was overpowered by the protesters. People are protesting at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, 2019 against the CAA.