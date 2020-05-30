Amit Shah Takes Veiled Jibe at Congress, Writes 'PM Modi Rectified Many Historical Wrongs'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party through his article titled "Undoing 6 decades in 6 years: Modi has turned India into a self-reliant country brimming with self-confidence". In his article, Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected "many historical wrongs" in the last six years. Amit Shah's article appeared on May 30 which marks the first anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government's second term. Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from J-K Among Top Achievements of MHA in Last 1 Yr of NDA Govt.

"Several historic decisions like abolition of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir, paving the way for construction of Shri Ram Temple, liberating Muslim women from the curse of triple talaq and giving citizenship rights to deprived sections of society through CAA: The Modi government has rectified the historical mistakes after Independence," Shah stated. "During the last six years, Modi ji not only corrected many historical wrongs... he also has filled up the vacuum that was created in the last six decades to create a foundation for self-reliant India," he said in a tweet. Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Congress:

मोदी जी ने इन 6 वर्षों के कार्यकाल में न सिर्फ कई ऐतिहासिक गलतियों को सुधारा है बल्कि 6 दशक की खाई को पाट कर विकासपथ पर अग्रसर एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत की नींव भी रखी है। यह 6 वर्ष का कार्यकाल ‘गरीब कल्याण व रिफ़ार्म’ के समांतर समन्वय की एक अभूतपूर्व मिसाल है। #1YearOfModi2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

Hailing PM Modi, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief wrote: "In the last six years, India is moving fast towards becoming a self-reliant nation by bridging the gap of six decades. Modi is the hero of this journey." He also thanked "crores of BJP workers", who have been the party's "door-to-door messengers" over the last six years.

"On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers - our messengers- who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread a word on the party's achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them wholeheartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice," Shah tweeted with the hashtag #1YearOfModi2 in Hindi.