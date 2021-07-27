New Delhi, July 27: Putting an end to speculations, Basavaraj S Bommai has been selected to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the same on Tuesday evening. This comes a day after BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation from the post. After getting elected as the new CM of the state, he said, "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance." Basavaraj Bommai to be New Chief Minister of Karnataka, Replaces BS Yediyurappa.

Bommai, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party in 2018, served as the Minister of Home Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the Yediyurappa government as well as the Legislation Minister of Karnataka. He is considered to be a close confidant of the outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and hails from the 'Janta Pariwar.' In the past he has also served as the as the Minister of Water Resources in the Karnataka state government. BS Yediyurappa Resigns: Karnataka CM Submits Resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Says ‘It Is Voluntary Decision, No Pressure From Delhi.’

Here Is All You Need To Know About Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai started his political journey with Janta Dal and was elected to the Karnataka legislative assembly in 1998. In 2008, he left the Janta Dal to join the BJP and won the state elections in the year from Shiggaon constituency, and went on to serve as the State Minister of Water Resources. In 2018, he was again elected to the state assembly as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon seat and in the following year became the Minister of Home Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs as well as the Legislation Minister of Karnataka.

Bommai was also the Member of Legislative Council of Karnataka between 1998 to 2008 from the Dharwad constituency. During his political career, spanning over two decades, he has served as a two-time MLC and three-time MLA. The designate Karnataka CM comes from the Lingayat community, which is considered to be politically influential in the state. Notably, his predecessor BS Yediyurappa also belonged to the same community.

On the education front, Basavaraj Bommai is an engineering graduate and reportedly started his career as a engineer with the Tata Group. Bommai follows his father's footsteps with getting appointed as the Karnataka CM. His father SR Bommai had served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

