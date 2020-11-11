New Delhi, November 10: The National Democratic Alliance was seen returning to power in Bihar with BJP emerging as the bigger shareholder in the alliance. The party contested elections in alliance with JD(U), HAM and VIP. JD(U) and BJP have been in the ruling partnership in Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Vikassheel Insaaf Party are the new entrants to the NDA. JD(U) Chief and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar is again the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. As Kumar was being widely criticised and attacked by the opposition for his callous attitude towards the migrant labourer crisis, massive unemployment in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi, it seems, has successfully managed to come to the rescue. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Left Marks Resurgence, Trends Hint at Best Performance Since 1980; Is Kanhaiya Kumar The Key Factor?

Narenda Modi held 12 rallies for three phases of voting in Bihar. He proved to be the perfect wing man for CM Nitish Kumar and praised Kumar's work and dedication in every rally. Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar's efficient and quick administration helped in containing the COVID-19 cases in Bihar and also paved way for the state's development. He also appreciated Kumar's government for bringing out Bihar from the 'Bimaru' state tag.

However, Narendra Modi eventually captured the show in Bihar and Nitish Kumar ended up being a side kick. PM Modi and CM Kumar did hold some rallies together in Patna, Samastipur and Bagha, but the BJP stalwart was able to overshadow the JD(U) Chief. In one of the rallies, CM Nitish Kumar even said, “I am winding up my speech fast as I am sure, you all have come here to listen to ‘Aadarniya’Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” and gave away the stage to him. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: What Happens After A Party Wins Vidhan Sabha Polls? How Is A Government Formed?

Kumar's JD(U) was able to secure 71 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2015, when it contested the polls in an alliance with the RJD and Congress. This time despite contesting on 122 seats, JD(U) has been able to secure 33 seats only and a lead in 10. While BJP has become the second largest party in the state with 60 seats. NDA may have won the elections in Bihar with Nitish Kumar most likely to retain his Chief Minister office, Narendra Modi with his prowess political campaigning remains the big winner of the Bihar elections.

