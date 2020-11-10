Patna, November 10: Hours after the trends of Bihar assembly election results 2020 began to emerge, analysts found it safe to conclude that the Left has marked a "resurgence" in Bihar politics. After being reduced in single-digit for the last two decades, the coalition of Communist parties may end up winning upto 18 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

The trends, by the time this report was published, showed the CPI(ML) leading in 12 seats, whereas, the CPI(M) and the CPI were ahead in three seats each. In all, the Left parties were leading in 18 out of the 29 constituencies they had contested in alliance with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

If the trends hold out till declaration of the final results, the Left Front may end up clocking their best performance in the last four decades. The coalition of Communist parties had won a similar number of seats in 1980, when the CPI emerged victorious in 23 vidhan sabha seats.

Was Kanhaiya Kumar The Key Factor?

Former JNU Students' Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who left a mark in Bihar politics when he unsuccessfully challenged BJP veteran Giriraj Singh in the 2019 general elections, was a significant crowd puller in the assembly elections as well.

The 33-year-old worked closely with the State Politburo in formalising the CPI strategy, while also working in close coordination with the provincial leadership of the CPI and the CPI(ML). Reports claimed that Kanhaiya was flanked a team of young communists who were his comrades at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Comparisons were also made, ahead of the elections, between Kanhaiya and RJD's de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav. The latter, however, emerged as a far more crucial player in the state politics. Kanhaiya failed to grab the headlines as he did during his 2019 bout against Giriraj Singh.

Moreover, pollsters have refrained from describing him as the key factor behind the Left performance in the Bihar assembly polls. The credit, according to some analysts, goes to a large extent to N N Sai Balaji, a youth leader of the CPI(ML).

Balaji, who has also headed the JNU Students' Union, is the chief of CPI(ML)'s students' wing All India Students' Association (AISA). He is credited for strategising the CPI(ML) campaign in the 19 seats that were allocated to the party within the Left's share. The trends indicate that the party has delivered with a 66 percent strike rate, maintaining a decisive lead in 12 out of the 18 seats.

What Worked For the Left Front?

The Left parties, particularly the CPI(ML) which has been active in Bhojpur region, has led the movement of workers seeking regularisation of jobs, ASHA workers demanding pay hike and students seeking government jobs. The CPI and CPI(M) still continue to hold the cadre-strength among Bihar's farmers to lead the protest on agrarian issues.

The agrarian distress and lack of jobs -- which were the centre of Mahagathbandhan's campaign in the Bihar assembly elections -- coincided with the Left's agenda of economic justice. When this poll plank turned into the primary theme of elections - as indicated in the exit polls - the Left was bound to succeed vis-a-vis their earlier standing, analysts noted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).