Patna, November 10: The counting on Tuesday, November 10, projected a cliffhanger with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Mahagathbandhan engaged in a neck-and-neck battle for Bihar. Meanwhile, the final results are not out yet, NDA is leading on 123 seats and grand alliance on 113 seats, till the time this article was published. The assembly polls were held in three phases to elect 243 members in the state legislative assembly. The assembly elections help elect the people's representatives for the state government.

In Bihar, the main contest is between the NDA comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Mahagathbandhan comprising of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress and left parties. As the Bihar election results are not out yet, know what happens after a party (or coalition) wins and how the government is formed.

Elections for the Vidhan Sabha

The term of an elected state government is five years. Considering the elections in Bihar, the polling takes place across all 243 assembly constituencies, MLAs are elected one for every assembly constituencies. These MLAs represent their constituencies in the legislative assembly namely the Vidhan Sabha.

What Happens After the Elections?

The total number of elected seats in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha is 243. The party (or alliance) that gets the majority of 122 seats will be the winner in the elections. The MLAs of the largest party or alliance then elect their leader who is sworn-in by the Governor as the chief minister of the state. The Governor also appoints other ministers on the advice of the CM.

If no single party or pre-poll alliance gets a clear majority then it is called a hung assembly. In this scenario, the party trying to form the government will have to take support from other parties and even independent MLAs. In case of no government can be formed, then fresh elections may take place or the President's Rule could be imposed by the state governor.

