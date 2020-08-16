New Delhi, August 16: Former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday. Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old. As soon as news of his demise surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in across the political divide. Cutting across the party lines, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed grief over the death of the former Indian cricketer. Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer Dies at 73.

The UP minister was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for coronavirus on July 12. Later he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Chauhan was on life support. Earlier in the morning, he had kidney failure and subsequently, had a multi-organ failure. Chetan Chauhan Dies at 73: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Demise of UP Minister And Former Indian Cricketer.

Here Are Some of The Political Reactions:

PM Modi expressed condolences to the family of Chauhan and called him a distinguished cricketer.

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah expressing grief over Chauhan's death said, "Chetan Chauhan served the country throughout his life first as a sportsman and later as a public servant. His death is a great loss for Indian politics and cricket."

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री व पूर्व क्रिकेटर श्री चेतन चौहान जी ने अपने जीवन में पहले एक खिलाड़ी के रूप में और बाद में एक जनसेवक के रूप में देश की सेवा की। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति और क्रिकेट के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said, "I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan."

I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/rGuKm7ak6B — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2020

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Former Cricketer & UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan ji. May his departed soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Saddened to learn about the demise of Former Cricketer & UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan ji. May his departed soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/dyZnRfaMYX — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 16, 2020

Congress MLA from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi expressed grief over Chauhan's death.

Deeply saddened to hear the sad demise of my dear friend #ChetanChauhan ji. My prayers are with the near and dears. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) August 16, 2020

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Former Indian Cricketer and UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan. May he rest in Peace."

Saddened to hear about the demise of Former Indian Cricketer and UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan. May he rest in Peace. #ChetanChauhan pic.twitter.com/Yd0scbSB5X — Arjun Khotkar (@miarjunkhotkar) August 16, 2020

Chauhan represented India in 40 Tests. He was the regular opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar during the late 1970s. He also served in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) at various posts. As of August 2018, Chauhan was minister for youth and sports in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He was the second UP minister who died of coronavirus. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun due to COVID-19.

