Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: 'Thank You Delhi for Protecting India's Soul,' Tweets Prashant Kishor After Trends Indicate AAP Win

Prashant Kishor | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: As Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards another landslide victory in Delhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday thanked people of the national capital for voting Arvind Kejriwal-led party to power. Prashant Kishor said that by giving clear mandate to AAP, people of Delhi protected "soul of India". Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Winners' List Live Updates: Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Names of Winning MLAs of AAP, BJP, Congress.

The political strategist tweeted, “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!” Notably, Kishor’s organisation Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) worked with the AAP for their campaigning in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Prashant Kishor's Tweet:

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections began at 8 am today. After the second round of counting the AAP is leading on 58 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in remaining 12 seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a lead of 4,387 votes over BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav from the New Delhi constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates.

This time also, the Congress is likely to draw a blank. Meanwhile, the BJP has conceded the defeat. A poster in the Delhi BJP office has a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reads "Victory doesn't make us arrogant, defeat doesn't demoralise us". The voting for the 70-member assembly took place on February 8.