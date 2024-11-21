New Delhi, November 21: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all bracing up for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as the party has announced its first list of 11 candidates on Thursday after a high-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting with the party’s top leadership. Reflecting the voices of the public gathered through extensive outreach campaigns, the candidate selection highlights a dedication to community service over traditional political considerations. With widespread appreciation for their hard work and local presence, AAP’s choices send a resounding message: public service and community-first values remain at the heart of its political vision.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP convened a crucial meeting to finalize its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Chaired by senior party leaders, the meeting focused on assessing feedback gathered through extensive public consultations and evaluating the performance and credibility of potential candidates. Discussions emphasized the importance of fielding individuals with a proven track record of grassroots work and community engagement. The PAC's unanimous decisions reflect AAP's commitment to transparent and merit-based candidate selection, aiming to prioritize public service over traditional political maneuvering.

Over the past two months, AAP has conducted extensive outreach programs to engage with Delhi’s citizens and understand their priorities. Initiatives like the “Aapke Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar” program have showcased the transformative work of AAP’s government and legislators. Under the leadership of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leaders organized padyatras across all 70 constituencies, strengthening the party’s connection with voters and gaining valuable insights into public sentiment.

The feedback from these campaigns played a crucial role in selecting candidates. Many of those chosen have a proven track record of working tirelessly for their communities, addressing issues such as healthcare, education, and public amenities. Despite facing electoral setbacks in the past, these candidates have maintained a strong presence on the ground, demonstrating their commitment to public service over personal ambition.

Some candidates are experienced councilors and long-standing loyalists of Arvind Kejriwal’s vision, having dedicated years to strengthening AAP’s mission at the grassroots level. Their deep connection with local residents and experience in governance make them ideal representatives for the party. This selection emphasizes AAP’s principle of rewarding loyalty, hard work, and a demonstrated ability to address the needs of the people.

AAP’s leadership firmly believes that electoral success is not the sole yardstick. Instead, it prioritizes candidates who have consistently stood by their communities, resolved grievances, led local initiatives, and amplified the voices of the underrepresented. By fielding such candidates, AAP sends a clear message: public service and dedication to the community take precedence over traditional political calculations.

The party is confident that this team of committed, experienced leaders will resonate with Delhiites and strengthen AAP’s vision for a better and more inclusive Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership.

1. Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur)

A seasoned leader with decades of experience in public service, Brahma Singh Tanwar has a strong connection with the Chhatarpur constituency. Known for his efforts in improving rural infrastructure, water supply, and education, he has been a long-time advocate for the area’s development.

2. Anil Jha (Kirari)

A former MLA from Kirari, Anil Jha is known for his ability to address civic issues and resolve disputes in his constituency. His leadership is marked by his focus on improving basic amenities like sanitation and roads, which have been key concerns in the area.

3. Deepak Singla (Vishwas Nagar)

A new entrant in AAP’s candidate list, Deepak Singla has been actively working in the Vishwas Nagar area for years. He is recognized for his community-driven initiatives, particularly in improving local healthcare facilities and youth engagement programs.

4. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar)

A former MLA, Sarita Singh gained recognition for her work in women’s empowerment and education in Rohtas Nagar. A youth leader within the party, she has been lauded for her accessibility and focus on public grievances.

5. B.B. Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar)

A veteran leader with a strong track record in public administration, B.B. Tyagi is known for his efforts in improving local governance, including better waste management and enhanced public transport services in Laxmi Nagar.

6. Ram Singh ‘Netaji’ (Badarpur)

A former independent MLA, Ram Singh Netaji joined AAP to strengthen its presence in Badarpur. Known for his influential role in resolving land and housing disputes, he has earned the trust of his constituents over the years.

7. Zubair Chaudhary (Seelampur)

The son of former MLA Mateen Ahmad, Zubair Chaudhary has been active in addressing key issues in Seelampur, particularly around improving education and infrastructure in densely populated areas.

8. Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri)

A four-time MLA, Veer Singh Dhingan is a senior politician with vast experience. He is known for his extensive work in uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring access to essential services like water and electricity.

9. Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda)

A youth leader and committed party worker, Gaurav Sharma is deeply involved in promoting educational and vocational training programs in Ghonda, aiming to create job opportunities for the area’s residents.

10. Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar)

Manoj Tyagi has a strong presence in Karawal Nagar and has been praised for his efforts in improving local infrastructure and working on public safety measures in the constituency.

11. Somesh Shokeen (Matiala)

A former MLA from Matiala, Somesh Shokeen is known for addressing water scarcity and housing issues in the area. He has a reputation for being approachable and proactive in solving civic problems.

The AAP has introduced a few new faces, all of whom are either grassroots-level workers, former councilors, or individuals with a strong record of public service. These candidates have proven their dedication to their constituencies and have been actively engaged in addressing local issues, making them credible and trustworthy representatives. The announcement reflects AAP’s focus on merit, loyalty, and grassroots leadership, ensuring a team that resonates with public aspirations under Arvind Kejriwal’s vision.