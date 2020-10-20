Patna, October 20: The Fatuha Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. In Fatuha assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly polls, voting to elect new MLA from Fatuha will take place on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The Fatuha seat is currently held by RJD MLA Dr Ramanand Yadav who has been renominated by the party. Satyendra Kumar Singh, who unsuccessfully contested from Fatuha in 2015 as a candidate of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is in the fray as BJP's nominee this time. While the RJD has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Congress and Left parties, the BJP has shared seats with the Janata Dal (United). Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) has been given 122 seats. For Fatuha seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19.

The assembly elections in Bihar will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. The results will be declared on November 10.

