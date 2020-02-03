Jamia Firing: Delhi Police Say No Bullet Shell Found Outside University, Further Investigation Underway

Delhi Police personnel outside Jamia Millia Islamia University (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 3: Hours after students of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that gunshots were fired outside the university campus, the Delhi Police on Monday said no bullet shells have been found. An FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged firing near the Jamia Millia Islamia University and further investigation was underway. The alleged shooting took place near gate number 5 of the varsity in early hours of Monday.

"No bullet shells have been found from the site. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying. According to students of Jamia Millia Islamia, two men opened fire outside gate number 5 of the varsity. "Two unidentified persons resorted to firing outside the University gate no. 5. They came on a red coloured Scooty from Shaheen Bagh side," Suyash Tripathi, a Law student told IANS. Jamia Firing: Shooter Consumed Hateful Content on Social Media And WhatsApp For Months, Says Report.

Following the alleged firing, a large number of students gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station, seeking registration of an FIR. While the police did not confirm whether gunshots were fired, a case was registered based on the complaint. "Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act," ACP Jagdish Yadav said.

Students returned from the Jamia Nagar police station after their complaint was registered. The alleged shooting came a day after two shots were fired at the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh, and three days after firing at an-CAA march taken out by students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. While no injuries were reported in Shaheen Bagh, a Jamia student was injured Thursday.