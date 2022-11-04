Mumbai, November 4: The Gujarat Assembly Elections is all set to take place next month in December and all eyes will be between on the key contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with other parties such as Congress also in fray. This year, Gujarat will go to poll in a two-phase election which will be held on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election votes.

Now there are big stakes being made by the bookies in the satta bazaar. According to reports, the exit polls are predicting a grand victory for the ruling BJP party. Meanwhile, the bookies in satta bazaar are also bidding big time on a grand victory for the BJP with the party expected to win highest number of seats in almost two decades. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

As per a survey conducted by Times Now Navbharat, the BJP is likely to win 125 to 130 seats with the Congress emerging as the second party with 29-33 seats. On the other hand, the survey revealed that AAP will win 20 to 24 seats. Reportedly, bookies in the satta bazaar are expecting the trading to reach Rs 40,000-50,000 crore in the coming days as the state gears up for the assembly election.

In the 2002 election, the BJP led by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi won 127 seats in the 182-seat state assembly. This time, with Narendra Modi's absence as CM, bookies think that the party will get around 120 seats. Bookies also said that the reason BJP win so many seats is the fact that they aren't facing any opposition from the Patel community which they had to face in 2017. Back then, the seats of BJP had come below 100, which was the lowest since 2022 state assembly elections.

The subdue performance by BJP was due to the fact that the Patel community was upset over its demand for reservation. Bookies also said that Congress, which appears to be second after BJP in the survey will miss the services of Ahmed Patel, who was a key strategist and an ally of the Gandhi family. However, bookies are hopeful that the Congress party will win about 15 to 20 seats, which is a drastic drop from the 77 seats it won in the 2017 elections. Who Is Isudan Gadhvi? Here's Everything You Need To Know About AAP’s CM Candidate for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

Speculations also rife that AAP will take over at least 10 to 20 seats of the Congress. Reports suggest that Congress party's minority vote is likely to be divided due to the lack of a strong leader in the state. Bookies also said that a similar trend will be seen in Himachal Pradesh as well, where the BJP is expected to retain power.

