Patna, October 18: Polling in the Gurua Vidha Sabha constituency will be held in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. The Gurua assembly seat will witness an electoral fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, the Gurua assembly seat will go to polls on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

The Gurua seat is currently held by BJP MLA Rajiv Nandan who has been renominated by the party. Nandan will face a challenge from RJD candidate Vinay Kumar. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing nomination papers for seats going to polls in the first phase was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Nandan will also recieved support from the Janata Dal (United) and two other regional parties. Similarly, RJD's Vinay Kumar has the backing of the Congress and Left parties. According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the JDU-BJP alliance is likely to get 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the Mahagathbandhan or RJD-Congress-Left combine is likely to get 74 seats while others may win 18 seats.

The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

