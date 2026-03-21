Mumbai, March 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have reported a significant increase in their combined assets, with their total net worth reaching INR 35.16 crore in 2026. According to the financial affidavit filed alongside Sarma's nomination for the Jalukbari constituency on Friday, March 20, the family's wealth has more than doubled from the INR 17.27 crore declared during the 2021 assembly elections.

While the Chief Minister's personal assets remain relatively modest at INR 2.36 crore, the bulk of the family's growth is attributed to his wife's business ventures and property investments. Assam Assembly Election 2026: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Contest From Jalukbari, Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur.

Divergent Asset Portfolios of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

The affidavit highlights a stark difference between the personal holdings of the Chief Minister and those of his spouse. Sarma, 57, declared movable assets totalling INR 2.36 crore, up from INR 1.72 crore in 2021. He notably possesses no immovable property, such as agricultural or non-agricultural land, and holds no investments in bonds, shares, or mutual funds. His primary liquid assets include approximately INR 2.28 lakh in cash and bank deposits totalling INR 68 lakh. In contrast, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Managing Director of media conglomerate Pride East Entertainment, reported assets valued at INR 32.79 crore. Her portfolio includes:

Movable Assets: INR 5.10 crore in bonds and shares, and life insurance valued at INR 1.77 crore.

INR 5.10 crore in bonds and shares, and life insurance valued at INR 1.77 crore. Precious Metals: 1,459 grams of gold with a current market valuation of INR 2.03 crore.

Real Estate: Three non-agricultural properties with a combined market value of INR 19.25 crore.

Real Estate and Liabilities of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

The growth in the family's immovable assets is driven largely by property acquisitions made by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Her holdings include a 12,960 sq. ft. plot with a built house valued at INR 1.60 crore and a more recent 2022 acquisition of a 2,127 sq. ft. plot currently valued at INR 4.25 crore. She also holds inherited property valued at INR 1.40 crore. On the financial obligations side, the Chief Minister reported total liabilities of INR 95.05 lakh. His wife’s liabilities are considerably higher, standing at INR 15.91 crore, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of her business operations.

Income Sources and Family Status

The affidavit identifies the Chief Minister's sole source of income as his government salary. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's income is categorised as "salary income" derived from her professional roles. A notable change from the 2021 filing is the exclusion of the couple's two children; both have reached adulthood and are no longer classified as dependents, meaning their individual finances are no longer part of the Chief Minister's official declaration. Assam Assembly Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces NDA Seat Sharing Arrangement for Vidhan Sabha Polls; AGP to Contest 26 Seats, BPF 11.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the Jalukbari constituency as a BJP candidate. A prominent political figure in Northeast India, Sarma holds a doctorate from Gauhati University and is a qualified law graduate. His legal filing confirms that he has no pending criminal cases or past convictions. The 2026 Assam Assembly elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes contest, with Sarma remaining the focal point of the BJP’s campaign in the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).