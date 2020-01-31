Jamia Shooting: Rahul Gandhi Asks Who 'Paid' Shooter, Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out at Modi Government

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 31: A day after a man opened fire at students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Modi government. While Rahul Gandhi sought to know who "paid" the shooter Rambhakt Gopal, Priyanka Gandhi said that provocative speeches delivered by ministers led to the Jamia shooting. Jamia Firing: University to Pay for Treatment of Injured Student, Says VC Najma Akhtar.

Asked by reporters to comment on the Jamia shooting as he was entering Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Who paid the Jamia shooter?” Priyanka Gandhi reacted on the incident on Twitter and wrote: "This all (shooting) is possible because BJP government's ministers deliver provocative speeches and incite violence." She further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what type of Delhi he wants to create. Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

Priyanka Gandhi's Tweet on Jamia Shooting:

जब भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री और नेता लोगों को गोली मारने के लिए उकसाएँगे, भड़काऊ भाषण देंगे तब ये सब होना मुमकिन है। प्रधानमंत्री को जवाब देना चाहिए कि वे कैसी दिल्ली बनाना चाहते हैं? वे हिंसा के साथ खड़े हैं या अहिंसा के साथ? वे विकास के साथ खड़े हैं या अराजकता के साथ? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 31, 2020

"Prime Minister must clarify whether he stands with violence or non-violence and development or anarchy," Priyanka Gandhi added. Earlier today, Congress MPs including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to save the Constitution. Congress lawmakers were protesting over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life." A man, identified as Rambhakt Gopal, fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. He was heard shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" before Delhi police personnel took him in custody.