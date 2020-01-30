Jamia Firing: University to Pay for Treatment of Injured Student, Says VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia University VC Najma Akhtar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: The Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of the student who was injured in the Jamia Nagar firing incident on Thursday, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said. Tension spiralled in the area on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

The mass communication student is admitted at AIIMS. "Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of injured student and reschedule exams for him," Akhtar said. The VC said students handled the situation tactfully and did not retaliate. Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'.

Akhtar said police personnel just watched as the man brandished the pistol and "shot our student". "The incident has shaken our faith in police," the VC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)