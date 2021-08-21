Lucknow, August 21: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday. He was 89 years old. Singh was admited to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. On Friday his condition deteriorated and was on a life support system. Kalyan Singh Health Update: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Admitted to ICU of SGPGI in Lucknow.

The 89-year-old politician, has developed an inflammation in the parotid gland and was also diagnosed with irregularities in his kidney function. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Singh at the hospital this month. Earlier, he was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Singh was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow on July 4 in intensive care unit in critical condition, the hospital says — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

He served two times as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and two times as a Member of Parliament. The BJP leader was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. Singh ahd also serves as the governor of Rajastjhan.

